Project Pai (PAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $965,206.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $33.39 million and approximately $965,206.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00115631 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00026237 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,773,597,470 coins and its circulating supply is 1,570,506,669 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

