ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) is Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,555 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF accounts for 2.5% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $13,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 418,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,146,000 after buying an additional 52,672 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.95. 34,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average of $71.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.