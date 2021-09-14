ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 93,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,240,529 shares.The stock last traded at $80.90 and had previously closed at $80.55.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLD. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.9% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

