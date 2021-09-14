ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PBSFY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,439. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.74%.

PBSFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from €19.50 ($22.94) to €22.00 ($25.88) in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

