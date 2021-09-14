Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRTA. began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena stock opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. Analysts predict that Prothena will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192 over the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Prothena by 22,878.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,931 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $46,650,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 879,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 876.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 316,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1,206.8% in the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 216,094 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.