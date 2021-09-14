Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Up 6.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $90.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Prothena traded as high as $76.91 and last traded at $76.89. 6,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 447,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.49.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRTA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.
In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192 in the last ninety days. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
