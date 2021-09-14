Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,500 shares, an increase of 1,448.5% from the August 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,985,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PCLI remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,128,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,999. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. Protocall Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
Protocall Technologies Company Profile
