Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PFG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Shares of PFG opened at GBX 338.20 ($4.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a current ratio of 20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £857.78 million and a PE ratio of -7.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 305.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 261.11. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.09 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 368.60 ($4.82).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.