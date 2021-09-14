ProximaX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $115,345.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ProximaX has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $115,345.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00078619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00121924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00179333 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,235.97 or 1.00143029 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.89 or 0.07146493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.15 or 0.00867431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002857 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

