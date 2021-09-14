PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $175.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $156.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.93. PS Business Parks has a 52 week low of $109.26 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSB. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 6.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 12.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at $309,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

