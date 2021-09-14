PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PBCRY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.52. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $66.90.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

