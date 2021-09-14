Public Mint One Day Volume Reaches $446,461.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $446,461.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00053574 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.