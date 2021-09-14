PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Holdings Cut by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup comprises about 3.9% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of PulteGroup worth $20,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 95,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,961. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

