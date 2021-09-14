Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $3,380.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00079196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00123268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.39 or 0.00172386 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,660.72 or 1.00055205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.53 or 0.07182451 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.61 or 0.00910493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002890 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,407,317,460 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

