Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.77 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00003291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $402.70 million and $25.77 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00077989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00121418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00173876 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,363.07 or 1.00061373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.03 or 0.07123899 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.20 or 0.00875057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

