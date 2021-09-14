PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Price Down 1.7%

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 345 ($4.51). 74,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 197,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 351 ($4.59).

PRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 335.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 369.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £988.60 million and a PE ratio of -7.06.

In other news, insider Bharatt Chowrira acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £83,500 ($109,093.28).

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

