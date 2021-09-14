PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Down 95.7% in August

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the August 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTCHF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 256,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,370. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health Plc engages in the provision of differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. It operates through the following segments: Internal, Controlled Founded Entities, Non-Controlled Founded Entities, and Parent Company and Others.

