PutinCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $555,847.01 and approximately $13.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

