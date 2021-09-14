PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.500-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.99 billion-$9.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.95 billion.PVH also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.950-$2.000 EPS.

PVH stock opened at $111.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.72. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.58.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.