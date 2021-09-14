PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. upped their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.58.

Shares of PVH opened at $111.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.32 and a 200 day moving average of $107.72. PVH has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. PVH’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

