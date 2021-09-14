Q DAO Governance token v1.0 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,089.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for $11.16 or 0.00023979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $8,089.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00078916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00119950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.40 or 0.00170647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,423.89 or 0.99769651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.52 or 0.07204904 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.56 or 0.00890938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.