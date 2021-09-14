Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DLR. Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

Shares of DLR opened at $154.71 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.33 and a 200 day moving average of $150.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,534 shares of company stock worth $33,852,311. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,585,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 754,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,011 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.