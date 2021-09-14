QANplatform Price Tops $0.0300 on Exchanges (QANX)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QANX) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. QANplatform has a market cap of $571,484.38 and approximately $469,958.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QANplatform has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One QANplatform coin can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00062306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00144209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.80 or 0.00813722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00043403 BTC.

QANplatform Profile

QANplatform (QANX) is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 coins. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform . QANplatform’s official website is qanplatform.com . QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly switch to QANplatform or build software applications and run business processes on blockchain by providing a powerful software toolkit. The QAN blockchain platform toolkit includes: open-source code, private and public blockchain, easy setup, fast deployment, simple migration, multi-language development, online developer academy, community support, fast data transactions, low hardware and energy cost, quantum computing resistant security QARK is an ERC-20 Ethereum utility token, an essential part of QAN's platform, with the following functions: Generic smart contract developers get QARK after their code is being reused by the Specific Smart Contract Developers. All developers pay for their smart contract deployment in QARK. Specific smart contract developers pay a fraction of the full price as a license fee to the Generic Smart Contract Developers in QARK. Validator pays a deposit fee in QARK to enter the pool of validators who have the right to validate the following block. Full node providers get a reward in QARK for giving access to their storage for the blocks to be validated (tokens generated by the network), in proportion to the storage actually used by the blocks. Smart contract users pay for transaction fees. Fees are fixed in FIAT, long term predictable. (All operations which modify data require payment of a transaction fee.) “

Buying and Selling QANplatform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QANplatform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QANplatform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

