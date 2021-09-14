Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,092 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Qorvo worth $65,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo stock opened at $182.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.64. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.06 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.