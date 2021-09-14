QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Down 98.0% in August

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QSEP stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. 277,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,868. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. QS Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

QS Energy Company Profile

QS Energy, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of energy efficient technologies, which assist in meeting global energy demands. It also improve the economics of oil extraction and transport and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The company was founded on February 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

