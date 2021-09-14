QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Down 98.0% in August

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
QSEP stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. 277,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,868. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. QS Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08.
QS Energy Company Profile
Further Reading: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for QS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.