Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $259.76 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $12.75 or 0.00027378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,731,002 coins and its circulating supply is 98,697,199 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

