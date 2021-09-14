QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Lessened by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $162,231,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.03. 162,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.81.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

