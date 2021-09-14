Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Quanex Building Products has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Quanex Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a market cap of $738.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.66. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quanex Building Products stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 63,512 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.09% of Quanex Building Products worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

