Quant (QNT) Trading 11.6% Higher This Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. Quant has a total market cap of $4.43 billion and approximately $192.28 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $366.83 or 0.00779482 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001432 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $574.15 or 0.01220030 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000054 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

