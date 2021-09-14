Quantstamp Market Capitalization Achieves $37.03 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $37.03 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for about $0.0519 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantstamp Profile

QSP is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

