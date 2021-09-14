Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches One Day Volume of $50,438.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $15.83 million and approximately $50,438.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,061.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.87 or 0.07268887 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.06 or 0.00388979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.97 or 0.01364099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00121251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.78 or 0.00571131 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.40 or 0.00519328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00341081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,862,816 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.