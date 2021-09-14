Quark Market Cap Hits $8.89 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and $1,350.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quark has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 274,271,286 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

