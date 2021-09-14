QuarkChain (QKC) Hits Market Capitalization of $149.60 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $149.60 million and approximately $11.43 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00062930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00143749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.35 or 0.00814263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043599 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.