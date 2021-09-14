Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Qudian worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Qudian in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Qudian in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Qudian in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qudian in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Qudian in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

QD opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $422.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. Qudian Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 24.60 and a current ratio of 24.60.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $63.82 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 80.99%.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

