Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Questor Technology stock remained flat at $$1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. 301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918. Questor Technology has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

QUTIF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.80 to C$1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Questor Technology, Inc is a clean energy technology company that helps its clients meet their emission reduction targets. The firm manufactures and services waste gas incinerator systems, provides combustion and burner-related oilfield services as well as power generation systems. Its proprietary incinerator technology is utilized worldwide in the management of methane, hydrogen sulphide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, hazardous air pollutants and BTEX gases ensuring sustainable development, community acceptance and regulatory compliance.

