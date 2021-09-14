QuickSwap Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $25.95 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for about $431.25 or 0.00921574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $141.06 million and approximately $25.95 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00081655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00123596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.16 or 0.00171291 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,667.54 or 0.99728413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.55 or 0.07063957 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.84 or 0.00927126 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002869 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.