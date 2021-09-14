QuickX Protocol Hits Market Cap of $5.83 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 2% against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and $26,209.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00062241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00145009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.84 or 0.00822556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00043397 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.