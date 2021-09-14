Quiztok (QTCON) Trading Down 19.8% Over Last 7 Days

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market cap of $20.82 million and $1.06 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,036,716 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

