Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $257.91 million-$257.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.34 million.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Radiant Logistics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $324.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Radiant Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

