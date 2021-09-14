Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,096 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of KB Home worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in KB Home by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,907,000 after buying an additional 504,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,086,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,460,000 after buying an additional 92,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 889,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

KBH stock opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

