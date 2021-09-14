Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 120.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Landstar System worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $161.31 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.92 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.56 and a 200-day moving average of $164.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

