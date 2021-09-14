Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after purchasing an additional 569,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,275,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,907,000 after purchasing an additional 117,743 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,229,000 after purchasing an additional 72,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,474,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE:SPG opened at $131.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $137.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.