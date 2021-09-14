Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 26,591 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 16.0% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

