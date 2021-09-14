Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 28,439 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $81.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

