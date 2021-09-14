Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 32,406 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,406 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $5,514,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 46,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1,369.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 132,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 123,522 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock worth $543,529,613. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CG stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

