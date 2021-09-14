Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 76,846 Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Whiting Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $6,264,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 149.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2,989.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 75.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 46,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

WLL stock opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $57.59. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -94.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million. Research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

