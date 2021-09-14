Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of RenaissanceRe worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,478 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $91,348,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.8% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,293,000 after purchasing an additional 146,453 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 51.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 341,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,804,000 after purchasing an additional 116,599 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 75.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 95,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR stock opened at $146.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $142.61 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.99.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.71.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.