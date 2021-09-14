Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,282 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of BOK Financial worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 33.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960 over the last three months. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group cut their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average is $88.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.49.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

