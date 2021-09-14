Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $127.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

