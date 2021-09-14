Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $108,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,127,522. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FND opened at $126.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $131.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

